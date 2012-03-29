TEXT-Fitch ups Dillard's Inc. IDR to 'BB+'

March 29 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded its long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Dillard's, Inc. (Dillard's) to 'BB+' from 'BB' and also upgraded the issue ratings by one notch. The Rating Outlook is Stable. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release.

The upgrades reflect better than expected improvement in Dillard's comparable store sales (comps), EBITDA and credit metrics over the last two years. Comps have been positive and above industry average for the last two years, after years of underperforming its large industry peers, and Dillard's has made strong progress in improving profitability both on gross margin and expense control. The company's 2011 EBITDA margin of 10.6% is the highest level generated in over a decade. Looking at the core retail business (excluding CDI Contractors, Dillard's general contracting construction operations, and other income), 2011 EBITDA of approximately $545 million and EBITDA margin of 8.8% is significantly higher than 2005/2006 levels of $460 million and EBITDA margin of 6%, on a revenue base that is approximately 20% lower versus five years ago.

Fitch expects Dillard's to sustain comp store sales growth in the low single-digits range over the next 24 to 36 months and see modest improvement in EBITDA.