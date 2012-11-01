版本:
BRIEF-Moody's says PTTEP's 9 month results & proposed equity issuance are credit positive

Nov 01 PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd. (PTTEP)

* Moody's says that the results of PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd. (PTTEP) for the 9 months ended 30 September 2012, are broadly within Moody's expectations and in line with its Baa1 issuer and bond ratings.

