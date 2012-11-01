BRIEF-Moody's cuts EUR 153 m notes of Stage Mezzanine CDO

Nov 01 Stage Mezzanine CDO

* Moody's downgrades the ratings of the following notes issued by Stage Mezzanine CDO: Issuer:

StaGe Mezzanine 2006

....EUR132.8M A Notes, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2012 A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

....EUR20M B Notes, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Aug 26, 2011 Downgraded to Caa1