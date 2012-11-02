TEXT-S&P summary: BlueScope Steel Ltd.

Nov 02 -

Summary analysis -- BlueScope Steel Ltd. -------------------------- 02-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Australia

Mult. CUSIP6: 09625Q

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Nov-2012 BB/-- BB/--

Rationale

The rating on BlueScope Steel Ltd. reflects our view of the company's "fair" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. In our opinion, the company enjoys strong brands and a leading market share in Australia. Further, broad geographic diversity through the company's businesses in Asia, New Zealand, and the U.S. help offset the weakness in its loss-making Australian operations. Partly offsetting these strengths are Bluescope's exposure to industry cycles, cost pressures from volatile raw material prices, and weak financial metrics in year ended June 30, 2012.

We view positively Bluescope's restructuring of its business operations in view of the challenging market conditions. The company has made significant progress in restructuring the Coated and Industrial Products Australia (CIPA) business, especially in the shutting down of one blast furnace in 2011. In June 2012, it completed the sale of its North American insulated panels business for US$145 million, and in August, announced a proposed US$1.36 billion joint venture with Nippon Steel Corp., which later merged with Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd. to become Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (NS, BBB/Stable/--). Should the joint venture (JV) be successfully implemented, Bluescope will receive about US$540 million in proceeds from NS, and benefit from access to new market segments such as home appliances and whitegoods.