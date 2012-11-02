版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 2日 星期五 14:47 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's confirms Daikin at A3; outlook negative

Nov 02 Daikin Industries, Ltd

* Moody's has confirmed the A3 long-term debt rating of Daikin Industries, Ltd. At the same time, Moody's has changed the rating outlook to negative.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐