BRIEF-Moody's confirms Daikin at A3; outlook negative

BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Dillard's recalls about 1,800 baby jackets due to choking hazard
* Dillard's recalls about 1,800 baby jackets due to choking hazard
Nov 02 Daikin Industries, Ltd
* Moody's has confirmed the A3 long-term debt rating of Daikin Industries, Ltd. At the same time, Moody's has changed the rating outlook to negative.
* Dillard's recalls about 1,800 baby jackets due to choking hazard
* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global sourcing for GE Power
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: