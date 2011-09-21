版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 21日 星期三 18:25 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's changes Matahari's outlook to neg

Sept 21 PT Matahari Putra Prima

* Moody's changes Matahari's outlook to negative from stable

