TEXT-S&P ratings - Shimao Property Holdings Ltd.

March 30 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Shimao Property Holdings Ltd. -------------------------- 30-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Watch Neg/-- Country: Cayman Islands

Primary SIC: Subdividers and

developers, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 82454X

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Sep-2008 BB/-- BB/--

08-Nov-2006 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$350 mil 8.% nts due 12/01/2016 BB-/WatchN 30-Sep-2008

US$500 mil 9.65% nts due 08/03/2017 BB-/WatchN 26-Jul-2010

US$350 mil 11.% nts due 03/08/2018 BB-/WatchN 01-Mar-2011

