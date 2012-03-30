TEXT-S&P revises France-based seismic firm CGGV to stable from negative

March 30 -

Overview

-- We expect the operating profits and credit metrics of France-based oil and gas seismic company Compagnie Generale de Geophysique-Veritas (CGGV) to improve in 2012 in line with an expected industry recovery.

-- We now also assess CGGV's liquidity as "strong", reflecting its long-dated debt maturity profile and the extension of its credit facilities last year.

-- We are revising our outlook to stable from negative and affirming the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view of the company's "strong" liquidity position and our expectation that CGGV's credit ratios will improve gradually in 2012 and 2013, despite increasing investments and anticipated still weak free cash flow.

Rating Action

On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on France-based oil and gas seismic operator Compagnie General de Geophysique-Veritas (CGGV) to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the group.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our expectations of further improving operating performance and credit metrics in 2012. We believe margins should improve, notably in the second half of the year, following a better supply-demand situation in the seismic marine division, supported by high exploration capital expenditures and high oil prices. At the same time, we expect that CGGV's manufacturing division, Sercel, will continue delivering adequate and resilient profits. Finally, we now assess CGGV's liquidity as "strong", rather than "adequate", because it has comfortable cash balances, undrawn committed credit facilities not maturing until 2014, and a well-spread debt maturity profile, with the first bond maturities in 2016.