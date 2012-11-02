TEXT-S&P revises Danske Bank outlook to positive,affirms 'A-/A-2'

Nov 02 -

Overview

-- On Oct. 30, 2012, Denmark-based Danske Bank A/S announced a Danish krone 7 billion equity rights issue and other measures aimed at meeting forthcoming regulatory capital requirements and new financial targets.

-- We are revising our outlook on Danske Bank to positive from stable and affirming our 'A-/A-2' ratings.

-- The positive outlook indicates that we could raise the ratings over the next 24 months if Danske Bank's capital and financial performance improve as we anticipate.

Rating Action

On Nov. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Denmark-based Danske Bank A/S to positive from stable. At the same time we affirmed our 'A-' long-term and 'A-2' short-term counterparty credit ratings on the bank.

Rationale

The rating actions follow Danske Bank's announcement that the group is embarking on a three-year plan to improve its earnings capacity toward that of regional and international 'A' rated peers. This plan includes a Danish krone (DKK) 7 billion (about EUR940 million at DKK7.44 to EUR1) rights issue. The bank is addressing its required recapitalization to be compliant with forthcoming regulatory capital requirements.