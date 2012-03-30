TEXT-S&P summary: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

March 30 -

Summary analysis -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/--

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Nov-2006 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

Rationale

The ratings on Los Angeles-based metals products distributor and metals services provider Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Reliance) reflect a combination of what Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers to be the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. The ratings also reflect the company's relatively stable operating margins compared with some of its peers, good geographic and product diversity, relatively modest debt leverage throughout a cycle, low capital spending requirements, and the ability to generate cash flow by reducing working capital when industry conditions are weak. Still, the company remains highly acquisitive and maintains relatively thin margins compared with metal producers.