版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 5日 星期一 15:50 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns an A3 rating to Hutchison's proposed notes

Nov 05 Hutchison Whampoa Ltd (HWL) & Hutchison Whampoa International (12)(II) Limited

* Moody's assigned an A3 rating to the US Dollar denominated five and ten year notes which are to be issued by Hutchison Whampoa International (12)(II) Limited, and irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Hutchison Whampoa Ltd ("HWL"). The outlook for all ratings is negative.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐