TEXT-S&P summary: 3M Co.

UPDATE 1-China's Yingde in play as PE firm PAG buying co-founders' stake for $616 mln
* Yingde shares up as much as 20 pct after PAG's bid for stakes
March 30 -
Summary analysis -- 3M Co. ---------------------------------------- 30-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: United States
State/Province: Minnesota
Primary SIC: Industrial
supplies
Mult. CUSIP6: 604059
Mult. CUSIP6: 60406C
Mult. CUSIP6: 88579E
Mult. CUSIP6: 88579Y
Mult. CUSIP6: 88580C
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Mar-2009 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
10-Feb-1998 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
Rationale
The ratings on 3M Co. reflect its "excellent" business risk profile characterized by its leading market positions and good product diversity, as well as its "modest" financial risk profile. With 2011 sales of $29.6 billion; more than 60,000 products for the industrial, consumer, electronics, and life-sciences markets; and a global presence, 3M can generate solid earnings and cash flow throughout business cycles. The company excels at developing new products and leveraging core technologies such as adhesives, films, and abrasives, resulting in returns on capital that consistently exceed 25%. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes the broad portfolio effect of diverse end markets, combined with a number of strong, leading brands, offsets the competitive nature of many of its businesses. Manufacturing scale and experience allow economies that lower costs and support margins.
