TEXT-S&P rates Hutchison Whampoa Notes 'A-' and 'cnAA'

BRIEF-Sterling Jewelers issues statement on "sexual harrassment claims"
* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 05 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' long-term issue rating and 'cnAA' Greater China Scale rating to the benchmark size five- and 10-year U.S. dollar senior unsecured notes to be issued by Hutchison Whampoa International (12)(II) Ltd.
Hutchison Whampoa International (12) (II) Ltd. is a 100%-owned special purpose subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (HWL; A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--), which unconditionally guarantees the notes. The notes are unsecured and rank equally with existing unsecured debt. The company will use the proceeds for refinancing and general corporate purposes
* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The delays in Republican plans to overhaul Obamacare are helpful to hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp, the company's chief executive officer said on Tuesday, as the timeline shifts further out for any changes to government healthcare payments.
* Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"