TEXT-S&P rates Hutchison Whampoa Notes 'A-' and 'cnAA'

Nov 05 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' long-term issue rating and 'cnAA' Greater China Scale rating to the benchmark size five- and 10-year U.S. dollar senior unsecured notes to be issued by Hutchison Whampoa International (12)(II) Ltd.

Hutchison Whampoa International (12) (II) Ltd. is a 100%-owned special purpose subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (HWL; A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--), which unconditionally guarantees the notes. The notes are unsecured and rank equally with existing unsecured debt. The company will use the proceeds for refinancing and general corporate purposes