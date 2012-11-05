TEXT-S&P summary: GDF SUEZ S.A.

Nov 05 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- GDF SUEZ S.A. --------------------------------- 05-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: France

Primary SIC: Gas transmission

and distribution

Mult. CUSIP6: 36161A

Mult. CUSIP6: 36161B

Mult. CUSIP6: 368268

Mult. CUSIP6: 36827E

Mult. CUSIP6: 36827F

Mult. CUSIP6: 36827J

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Jul-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1

25-Mar-2005 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR1.125 bil 4.75% (Tranche 1) bnds due

02/19/2013 A 22-Jul-2008

EUR750 mil 5.125% (Tranche 1) bnds due

02/19/2018 A 22-Jul-2008

EUR25 bil med-term note Prog 10/07/2008: sr

unsecd A 07-Oct-2008

EUR1.2 bil 6.25% med-term nts ser 30 due

01/24/2014 A 10-Nov-2008

EUR1.2 bil 6.875% nts ser 31 due 01/24/2019 A 11-Nov-2008

¿500 mil 7.% med-term nts ser 32 due

10/30/2028 A 28-Nov-2008

CHF975 mil 3.5% med-term nts due 12/19/2012 A 21-Jan-2009

EUR1 bil 6.375% med-term nts due 01/18/2021 A 21-Jan-2009

EUR1.5 bil 5.625% nts due 01/18/2016 A 19-Jan-2009

¿700 mil 6.125% med-term nts due 02/11/2021 A 16-Feb-2009

EUR750 mil 5.% med-term nts ser 38 due

02/23/2015 A 08-Jul-2009

¿18 bil fltg rate med-term nts due 02/05/2014 A 07-Sep-2009

¿65 bil 1.17% bnds ser 1 due 12/15/2014 A 14-Dec-2009

¿1.1 bil 5.% med-term nts due 10/01/2060 A 24-Sep-2010

EUR1 bil 3.5% med-term nts due 10/18/2022 A 12-Oct-2010

EUR1 bil 2.75% med-term nts due 10/18/2017 A 12-Oct-2010

EUR300 mil 5.95% med-term nts due 03/16/2111 A 10-Mar-2011

CHF300 mil 1.5% med-term nts due 10/20/2017 A 04-Oct-2011

EUR1 bil 3.125% bnds due 01/21/2020 A 14-Nov-2011

EUR1 bil 2.25% med-term nts due 06/01/2018 A 23-May-2012

EUR1 bil 3.00% med-term nts due 02/01/2023 A 23-May-2012

EUR1 bil 1.50% med-term nts due 02/01/2016 A 23-May-2012

¿10 bil 1.26% med-term nts ser 53 due

07/06/2022 A 05-Jul-2012

EUR750 mil 2.625% med-term nts due 07/20/2022 A 11-Jul-2012

EUR750 mil 1.50% med-term nts due 07/20/2017 A 11-Jul-2012

CHF175 mil 1.625% med-term nts due 10/09/2024 A 14-Sep-2012

CHF275 mil 1.125% med-term nts due 10/09/2020 A 14-Sep-2012

US$750 mil 1.625% med-term nts due 10/10/2017 A 03-Oct-2012

US$750 mil 2.875% med-term nts due 10/10/2022 A 03-Oct-2012

FRENCH CP prog auth amt EUR5 bil A-1 22-Jul-2008

US NOTE ISSUANCE FACILITY CP prog auth amt

US$4.5 bil A-1 11-Sep-2008

Rationale

The ratings on France-based multi-utility GDF Suez S.A. are based on the company's stand-alone credit profile, which we assess at 'a', based on our view of its "excellent" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms.

Although the Republic of France (unsolicited ratings, AA+/Negative/A-1+) is GDF SUEZ's largest shareholder, we believe that there is a "low" likelihood that the state would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to GDF SUEZ in the event of financial distress.