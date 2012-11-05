TEXT-S&P:Ratings on Sharp Corp. lowered to 'B+',on watch neg

Nov 05 -

-- Standard & Poor's believes Sharp's large net loss for the first half of fiscal 2012 severely weakens Sharp's equity and its capital structure and is likely to exacerbate the company's difficulties in restoring earnings and liquidity.

-- Standard & Poor's lowered to 'B+' from 'BB+' the long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Sharp and its overseas subsidiaries. Both the 'B+' long-term and 'B' short-term ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- In resolving the CreditWatch placement on our ratings on Sharp, we will reassess the company's ability to stabilize its operating performance and quickly tap new liquidity.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'B+' from 'BB+' its long-term corporate credit ratings on Sharp Corp. and its overseas subsidiaries Sharp Electronics Corp. and Sharp International Finance (U.K.) PLC. We also lowered to 'B+' from 'BB+' our senior unsecured debt ratings on Sharp. We kept both our 'B+' long-term and 'B' short-term ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.

We have lowered Sharp's financial risk profile to "highly leveraged" from "significant" following its announcement of disappointing business results. On Nov. 1, 2012, Sharp announced a JPY387.5 billion net loss for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2012, and a forecast JPY450.0 billion net loss for fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013), both significantly weaker than Standard & Poor's expectations and Sharp's earlier forecasts. Sharp's net loss for the first half of fiscal 2012 includes JPY84.4 billion in restructuring costs--including a JPY30.1 billion asset impairment in solar batteries and a JPY53.4 billion inventory write-down--and JPY61.0 billion in a reversal of deferred tax assets. Sharp's announced losses for fiscal 2012 follow a JPY376.0 billion net loss in fiscal 2011. In Standard & Poor's view, losses of this scale for two years running weaken Sharp's equity and its capital structure and are likely to exacerbate the company's difficulties in restoring earnings and liquidity. We expect the ratio of the company's debt to capital to deteriorate from 66% at the end of fiscal 2011 to around 86% at the end of fiscal 2012.