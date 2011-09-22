TEXT-Fitch rates LGIM's US dollar liquidity fund 'AAAmmf'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 22- Fitch Ratings has assigned the LGIM US Dollar Liquidity Fund, a money market fund managed by Legal & General Investment Management Limited (LGIM), a 'AAAmmf' rating. The LGIM US Dollar Liquidity Fund is a sub-fund of the Irish-domiciled umbrella fund, LGIM Liquidity Funds plc, and was launched on 22 September 2011. The fund will be managed to the same guidelines as the existing LGIM Euro Liquidity Fund and the LGIM Sterling Liquidity Fund, both rated 'AAAmmf' by Fitch.

As the fund is newly launched, it has not yet achieved its expected size and diversification. The fund has therefore been rated based on the investment guidelines set out by LGIM.

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

The main drivers for the rating are, based upon investment guidelines,

-- The portfolio's overall expected credit quality and diversification,

-- Short maturity profile,

-- Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks,

-- Strong overnight and one-week liquidity profiles, and

-- The capabilities and resources of LGIM as investment advisor.

The 'AAAmmf' money market fund rating reflects the fund's expected extremely strong capacity to achieve the investment objectives of preserving principal and providing shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk.

PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION

The fund intends to maintain a high credit quality portfolio consistent with Fitch's criteria for 'AAAmmf' rated money market funds. The fund's guidelines indicate investments will be exclusively in short-term securities rated at least 'F1' by Fitch (or of a comparable credit quality by other global rating agencies). Counterparty risk will be limited by transacting with entities rated 'F1' or higher, or those that are integrated members of financial institutions rated 'F1' or higher. The fund will also limit concentration risk arising from exposures to individual issuers and counterparties.

It is projected that the fund's Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF) will meet Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or less. The PCF is a risk-weighted measure of the fund's portfolio of assets that accounts for the credit quality and maturity profile of securities.

MATURITY PROFILE

The fund will seek to limit its interest rate and spread risk by limiting its weighted average maturity to reset date (WAMr) and weighted average final maturity (WAMf) to 60 days and 120 days, respectively, consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criteria. The fund's guidelines also restrict the maturity of all investments to 397 days, within Fitch's individual security maturity guidelines.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

The fund's investment restrictions are aimed at maintaining sufficient levels of daily and weekly liquidity to meet investors' redemption requests. In line with Fitch's rating criteria applicable to money market funds globally, the fund will invest at least 10% of its total assets in securities maturing overnight and assets recognized as eligible as overnight liquidity, and at least 25% of its total assets in securities maturing within seven days or similarly eligible.

FUND OBJECTIVE

The objective of the LGIM US Dollar Liquidity Fund is to provide capital stability, liquidity and income through investment in a diversified portfolio of high credit quality short-term fixed income and variable rate securities. Investments include fixed-term deposits, certificates of deposit, fixed and floating-rate notes issued by governments, government agencies, supranationals and corporates, and commercial paper.

INVESTMENT ADVISOR

LGIM is a UK-based fund management group offering a range of funds and services. As at 30 June 2011, LGIM had GBP362bn assets under management. LGIM is owned by Legal & General Group plc ('A'/Stable). Fitch views Legal & General Group plc's and LGIM's investment advisory capabilities, financial and resource commitments, operational controls, corporate governance and compliance procedures as consistent with the 'AAAmmf' rating assigned to the fund. The US Dollar Liquidity Fund will initially be seeded with approximately USD100mn by LGIM. Fitch notes that it is LGIM's intention to reduce investor concentration as the fund size grows.

RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE:

The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch money market fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's website.

To maintain the Money Market Fund rating, Fitch will seek weekly fund and portfolio holdings information from the fund's administrator - Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Ltd - and will conduct surveillance checks against its ratings guidelines.

Surveillance data for this fund will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com "Surveillance" > "Funds".

Fitch also rates the following money market funds managed by LGIM:

LGIM Sterling Liquidity Fund -'AAAmmf'

LGIM Euro Liquidity Fund - 'AAAmmf'