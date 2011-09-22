TEXT-Fitch rates Bank Handlowy 'A'; rating watch negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 22- Fitch Ratings has assigned Poland-based Bank Handlowy a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', Short-term IDR of 'F1'and a Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+'. Both IDRs have been placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The bank's Support Rating of '1' has been maintained on RWN.

BH's IDRs are based on Fitch's view of the extremely high probability of support being received, in case of need, from its ultimate owner, Citigroup ('A+'/RWN).BH is 75%-owned by Citigroup's fully-owned subsidiary, Citibank Overseas Investment Corporation. The bank is closely integrated with its parent, and is regarded as part of Citigroup's strategically important international operations.

The agency will resolve the RWN once the RWN on Citigroup's ratings is resolved. A downgrade of Citigroup's IDRs would result in a downgrade of BH's IDRs. However, any downgrade of BH's Long-term IDR would be limited to two notches, given BH's VR of 'bbb+' and Citigroup's VR of 'a-', implying still a relatively high probability of parental support.

BH's VR reflects its ample liquidity, modest appetite for credit risk, stable funding structure and strong capitalisation. These factors are balanced by the relatively undiversified business model and somewhat limited franchise, focused mainly on large corporate customers and consumer finance.

BH's liquidity position is a rating strength. At end-H111, the liquidity buffer accounted for about 40% of total assets and was underpinned by a large portfolio of domestic unencumbered debt securities eligible for repo refinancing with the Central Bank of Poland. Fitch notes that on average BH keeps USD1bn (around 7% of total assets at end-H111) of deposits sourced from large companies (classified as non-core), the outflow of which would not materially reduce available liquidity.

In Fitch's opinion, the bank's capitalisation is strong given BH's risk profile. At end-H111, the Fitch core capital ratio was 19.5% and the bank's loss absorption capacity was one of the highest among the largest banks in Poland. The proportion of unreserved impaired loans represented only 8% of Fitch core capital at end-H111.

Fitch believes that the bank's performance for 2011 is likely to benefit from notably lower loan impairment charges, reflecting stabilisation in asset quality. BH's net interest margin widened in H111 as the key policy interest rate in Poland has been raised by 100bp this year. However, competition is gaining momentum, which is likely to depress credit spreads for newly-disbursed loans.

The bank's ratio of impaired loans improved to 12.5% at end-H111 (14.6% at end-2010) but remained notably worse than the market average. Fitch notes that the bank's asset quality metrics must be viewed in the context of its loan book structure. The proportion of relatively low risk residential mortgages totalled only 3% of the loan portfolio at end-H111 compared with the market average of 35%.

At end-H111, BH was the 10th-largest bank in Poland by total assets, with a 3.2% market share in system assets and 1.3% in household deposits.