TEXT-S&P assigns Deluxe Corp. $200M senior unsec notes 'BB-'

Overview

-- Deluxe Corp. is issuing $200 million of new senior unsecured notes due 2019 to refinance existing debt.

-- We are assigning our 'BB-' issue-level rating with a '4' recovery rating to the proposed notes.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Deluxe will maintain sufficient flexibility within its financial profile to accommodate potential weakness in operating performance and potentially to make additional acquisitions as well.

Rating Action

As we previously announced on Nov. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' issue-level rating with a '4' recovery rating to Shoreview, Minn.-based Deluxe Corp.'s proposed $200 million senior unsecured notes due 2019. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. All other ratings, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, were affirmed.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the bonds to refinance the 7.375% senior unsecured notes due 2015.