TEXT-S&P places Schiff Nutrition rating on watch pos on acquisition

Overview

-- U.S.-based vitamin, mineral, and health supplement (VMHS) company Schiff Nutrition Group has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Bayer Healthcare LLC, a subgroup of Bayer AG (A-/Positive/A-2).

-- We are placing our ratings on Schiff on CreditWatch with positive implications, including the company's 'B' corporate credit rating.

-- The positive CreditWatch placement reflects the likelihood that we would raise our rating on Schiff to be on par with that of Bayer following the closing of the acquisition.

Rating Action

As we previously announced on Oct. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has placed its 'B' corporate credit and debt issue ratings on Salt Lake City, Utah-based Schiff Nutrition Group Inc. on CreditWatch with positive implications.

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement reflects our expectation that we will raise our rating on Schiff following the completion of the transaction to the 'A-' level of Bayer. We would also withdraw our ratings on Schiff if the company's existing debt is repaid by Bayer following the close of the acquisition.

CreditWatch

We plan to resolve the CreditWatch listing upon completion of the transaction.

Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List

CreditWatch Action

To From

Schiff Nutrition Group Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Pos/-- B/Stable/--

Senior Secured B/Watch Pos B

Recovery Rating* 3 3

*Standard & Poor's does not place its recovery ratings on CreditWatch; however, this does not preclude our assessment of recovery prospects from potentially changing in the future.