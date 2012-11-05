TEXT-S&P summary: Publicis Groupe S.A.

BRIEF-Sterling Jewelers issues statement on "sexual harrassment claims"
* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 05 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Publicis Groupe S.A. -------------------------- 05-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: France
Primary SIC: Advertising
agencies
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Dec-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
The 'BBB+' rating on France-based advertising group Publicis Groupe S.A. reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessments of the group's business risk profile as "satisfactory," and its financial risk profile as "intermediate."
Publicis' satisfactory business risk profile is underpinned by its position as the world's third-largest advertising agency, its good geographic diversity, solid positions in digital services, and good organic growth track record. Furthermore, the group benefits from industry leading profitability. These strengths are partly offset by exposure to cyclical customer advertising spending, the competitive nature of advertising and marketing services, and Publicis' somewhat more limited diversification in marketing services than its main global peers.
Publicis' intermediate financial risk profile mostly reflects its high discretionary cash flow conversion, and sound balance sheet structure, despite an increase in acquisition activity over the last 12 months.
* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The delays in Republican plans to overhaul Obamacare are helpful to hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp, the company's chief executive officer said on Tuesday, as the timeline shifts further out for any changes to government healthcare payments.
* Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"