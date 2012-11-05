TEXT-S&P summary: Publicis Groupe S.A.

Nov 05 -

Summary analysis -- Publicis Groupe S.A. -------------------------- 05-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: France

Primary SIC: Advertising

agencies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Dec-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Rationale

The 'BBB+' rating on France-based advertising group Publicis Groupe S.A. reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessments of the group's business risk profile as "satisfactory," and its financial risk profile as "intermediate."

Publicis' satisfactory business risk profile is underpinned by its position as the world's third-largest advertising agency, its good geographic diversity, solid positions in digital services, and good organic growth track record. Furthermore, the group benefits from industry leading profitability. These strengths are partly offset by exposure to cyclical customer advertising spending, the competitive nature of advertising and marketing services, and Publicis' somewhat more limited diversification in marketing services than its main global peers.

Publicis' intermediate financial risk profile mostly reflects its high discretionary cash flow conversion, and sound balance sheet structure, despite an increase in acquisition activity over the last 12 months.