TEXT-S&P rtg actions in European CMBS deal Cornerstone Titan 2006-1

Canada's Crescent Point Energy posts bigger quarterly loss
Feb 23 Canada's Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss from a year earlier, mainly hurt by one-time charges of about C$457 million.
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed the six remaining loans in Cornerstone Titan 2006-1 and consider that the risk of principal losses has increased in the Lloyd's Chamber loan.
-- We have placed our ratings on some notes on CreditWatch developing in the context of a potential sale of the property backing the Woolgate Exchange loan, which would affect our ratings on certain classes of notes.
-- Based on our review, we have taken various rating actions in the transaction.
-- Cornerstone Titan 2006-1 is a U.K. CMBS transaction that closed in July 2006, comprising six mixed loans originated by Credit Suisse and Capmark Bank Europe.
-- Our ratings in the transaction are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions in Cornerstone Titan 2006-1 PLC.
Specifically, we have:
-- Placed on CreditWatch developing our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes;
-- Lowered our ratings on the class D, E, and F notes, and placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on the class D notes; and
-- Affirmed our ratings on the class G, H, and J notes (see list below).
Feb 23 Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 57 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped partly by a drop in expenses in its retail segment and improved performances in its financial services and property businesses.
* Qtrly revenue for canadian operations was $72.3 million, down 41 percent