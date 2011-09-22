版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 22日 星期四 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's confirms the A3 rating of the repackaged certificates

Sep 22 TIERS® Funding Trust

*Moody's confirms the A3 rating of the repackaged certificates of TIERS® Funding Trust

