2012年 11月 5日

BRIEF-Moody's rates Fender's new secured term loan B2

Nov 05 Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

* Moody's assigned a B2 rating to Fender Musical Instruments Corporation's ("Fender") new $245 million senior secured term loan. Moody's also affirmed the B2 Corporate Family Rating and Probability of Default Ratings. The ratings outlook is stable.

