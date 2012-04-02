版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 2日 星期一 21:00 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's asgns A1 to Samsung Electronics America's USD nts

Apr 02 Samsung Electronics America Inc (SEA).

* Moody's assigns A1 to Samsung Electronics America's USD notes

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐