TEXT-Fitch:Recently issued U.S. RMBS off to a strong start

Apr 02 - The early performance of recently issued U.S. RMBS transactions has been strong
thus far, reflecting the high credit quality of the underlying mortgage pools, according to
Fitch Ratings.
Only a single borrower is delinquent of the approximately 1,800 newly-originated Prime loans
securitized in five private-label transactions since the start of 2010 (as-of the most recent
public information available, including supplemental reports). All five transactions were issued
by Redwood Trust Inc. Fitch expects the status of the single delinquent borrower to be
resolved quickly due to a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of approximately 50% and verified liquid
reserves in excess of the loan amount.
Over the past year, a relatively small number of loans have missed payments within the
transactions and all were resolved by the following month. Fitch believes the missed payments to
date have generally been due to non-credit related issues, such as delays in pending refinances
or confusion over the application of a curtailment payment.
Prepayment rates of the loans within the mortgage pools have generally been faster than
initially expected due to the historically low mortgage rate environment. To date, approximately
75% of the loans issued in 2010 and 30% of the loans within the first pool issued in 2011 have
already re-paid in full.
The relatively fast prepayments have modestly affected the composition of the credit
attributes in the remaining mortgage pools. Relative to the initial pools, remaining borrowers
have smaller loan amounts, lower credit scores and higher LTVs. However, all compositional
changes have been relatively minor to date. As such, Fitch does not believe that the prepayments
have resulted in a material change in credit risk in the remaining pools thus far.
Continued rapid prepayments may result in some adverse selection in the remaining mortgage
pools. That said, structural features should help mitigate that risk. In addition to
subordination floors designed to mitigate tail-risk as pools pay down, the shifting-interest
principal distribution of the transactions has resulted in a material increase in credit support
when measured as a percentage of the remaining mortgage pool. The credit enhancement percentage
for the senior class of the 2010 transaction has increased from 6.5% initially to over 18%
today. Similarly, for the first pool in 2011 the senior class credit enhancement has grown from
7.5% to 10.5%.