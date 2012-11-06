TEXT-S&P summary: Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp.

As of Aug. 22, 2012, Navios Acquisition, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange,
owned and operated seven very large crude carriers (VLCCs), four long-range product tankers
(LR1s), three medium-range product tankers (MR2s), and two chemical tankers, with a total
carrying capacity of about 2.6 million deadweight tons. Furthermore, it has an extensive order
book, including nine MR2s and four LR1s, to be delivered by the fourth quarter of 2014.
We consider the tanker shipping segment to be characterized by high business risk, which
constrains the ratings on Navios Acquisition. This is due to high capital intensity and
significant asset value and charter rate volatility. We note that Navios Acquisition is able to
partly offset the inherent risk by entering into time charter contracts for all its vessels.
S&P base-case operating scenario
Weak rates in the tanker sector have persisted since the second half of 2010. This is on
account of muted demand for crude oil and oil products from key importers, the U.S. and, in
particular, Western Europe, which is unable to absorb new vessel deliveries. In the product
tanker market--the most relevant sector for Navios Acquisition in the near to medium
term--average year-to-date time charter rates are currently significantly below their historical
10-year averages. Nevertheless, we see some promising near- to medium-term signals, such as
potential growth in ton-miles due to changes in trading patterns and contraction of new vessel
delivery. In our base-case operating scenario, we assume a sustained but moderate recovery of
charter rates from 2013, which will be accompanied by an increasing number of vessel-available
days as new tankers enter Navios Acquisition's fleet. We estimate a resulting improvement in
Navios Acquisition's EBITDA to about $145 million in 2014, from about $130 million in 2013 and
about $100 million in 2012. We take into account Navios Acquisition's high level of contracted
vessel operating days, which provides good revenue visibility and consequently downside
protection. As of Aug. 21, 2012, 100% of Navios Acquisition's vessel-operating days were fixed
for the remainder of 2012, 83% for 2013, and 54% for 2014. We understand that the average
charter rates in these contracts are above Navios Acquisition's cash flow break-even rates
(including capital repayments).
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
According to our base-case scenario, Navios Acquisition's credit measures will gradually
improve over 2012-2014. However, we believe that there is a risk that they could remain below
our guidelines for the rating: ratios of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 9%-12%
and adjusted debt to EBITDA of 5x-7x. This could, in our view, result for example from
lower-than-expected charter rates.
We note that 2012-2014 will remain an expansion period for the company. Accordingly, its
credit measures are distorted by cash flow and debt mismatches. We forecast, for example, that
in 2012 Navios Acquisition's actual ratio of adjusted FFO to debt will be about 5%. This
compares with a pro forma ratio of about 8% if the proportionate EBITDA contribution from
vessels that are not in the water, but have been financed with debt, is included. Our base-case
forecast indicates that the company's credit ratios will improve to rating-commensurate levels
by 2014. We consider 2014 to be a more representative year for Navios Acquisition's credit
ratios than 2012 or 2013 because all but three of the vessels to be delivered will have been
operating, and therefore generating cash flows, for 12 months.
We forecast that Navios Acquisition's debt will slowly decline from 2013, after peaking in
2012, assuming that the company makes no additional investments in new vessels beyond the
current new-build program of about $173 million, under which vessels are to be delivered in
2012-2014. Accordingly, we assume it will use discretionary cash flow for debt repayment. We
nevertheless believe that the pace of deleveraging and subsequent improvement in cash flow
measures that Navios Acquisition can achieve will be closely linked to future charter rate
performance. We view this as uncertain given structural overcapacity in the industry, slowing
growth in the global economy and, potentially, a decline in oil demand.
Liquidity
We assess Navios Acquisition's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria (see "Methodology
And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers," published on Sept. 28,
2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We consider Navios Acquisition's liquidity
profile to be sufficiently supported by its liquidity sources (cash and available committed
credit lines), strategy of prefinancing vessels on order, and ability to generate operating cash
flows.
Our base-case liquidity assessment as of June 30, 2012 reflects the following factors and
assumptions:
-- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including operating cash flows, surplus cash
balances, and committed bank financing for new-builds) to exceed liquidity uses (capital
spending and mandatory debt repayments) by at least 1.2x over the next two years;
-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline 15%;
-- The company has sound relationships with its lenders and good standing in the capital
markets; and
-- We understand that Navios Acquisition was in compliance with its loan-to-value financial
covenants as of June 30, 2012. We note that the company can avert a covenant breach by repaying
debt to increase headroom.
As of June 30, 2012, Navios Acquisition had about $73 million in cash, of which $40 million
was a minimum liquidity requirement stipulated in its bank documentation. It also had about $53
million of availability under $120 million in credit lines with Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
(the largest shareholder) and Cyprus Popular Bank, due for annual extensions until
2014. In addition, as of June 30, 2012, Navios Acquisition had about $100 million of secured
committed vessel financing. Furthermore, the company will likely generate about $50 million of
operating cash flow in 2012 and $70 million in 2013, according to our base-case scenario.
We believe that Navios Acquisition's liquidity sources compare well with its liquidity
needs. We note that the company's vessel new-build program, amounting to about $173 million as
of June 30, 2012, with vessels to be delivered in 2012-2014 is about 60% funded with prearranged
committed bank lines. Furthermore, Navios Acquisition has a manageable debt maturity profile,
with a total of $30 million in mandatory amortization payments in the upcoming 24 months and no
major debt repayments (including repayment of credit lines) before 2017, when a $505 million
notes mature. We also assume that the company will use about $10 million for annual dividend
payments.
Recovery analysis
We have equalized the issue rating on Navios Acquisition's $505 million first-priority ship
mortgage notes due 2017 with the long-term corporate credit rating. This is because of the
negligible level of priority liabilities in the company's capital structure that rank ahead of
the notes.
The notes are secured by first-priority ship mortgages on seven VLCCs owned by certain
subsidiary guarantors and by other associated property and contract rights. The notes also
benefit from a guarantee from the company's direct and indirect subsidiaries. The guarantee from
those subsidiaries that own mortgaged vessels included in the notes' collateral is a senior
guarantee.
The notes' documentation includes a relatively standard set of covenants for an issue of
this nature. These include a change-of-control clause; limitation on incurring debt, subject to
a fixed-charge coverage ratio of 2x; restricted payments; and limitations on asset sales,
mergers, consolidations, and transactions with affiliates.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that, given uncertain trading conditions, Navios
Acquisition might be unable to improve its credit measures to a rating-commensurate level in the
near to medium term. We believe a downgrade would primarily stem from a lengthy weakness in the
product tanker shipping industry, absent prospects for a sustained recovery in charter rates
from 2013. Continuously depressed charter rates would likely prevent Navios Acquisition from
achieving favorable employment for vessels not yet delivered and contracted, and those up for
recharter. They would also reduce the company's ability to make profit-share income from
employed vessels, resulting in persistently weak credit measures and possibly liquidity
pressure.
The rating could come under pressure if Navios Acquisition's debt were to increase on
account of additional investments in new vessels beyond the current new-build program. In our
base-case operating scenario, we estimate that the company's debt will decline slowly from 2013
and that its cash flow measures will show a gradual improvement to rating-commensurate levels in
the near to medium term, such as a ratio of FFO to debt of 9%-12% and debt to EBITDA of 5x-7x.
Nevertheless, we might consider lowering the rating if we were to see clear signs that Navios
Acquisition's performance was below our expectations.
We could revise the outlook to stable if we were to observe a gradual market recovery and
considered the company's cash flow measures to be sustainably commensurate with the rating.
Furthermore, an outlook revision to stable would be subject to our assessment of a continued,
adequate liquidity profile, manageable covenant compliance tests, and reasonable expansion
plans.
