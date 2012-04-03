TEXT-S&P summary: Mighty River Power Ltd.

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Apr 03 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Mighty River Power Ltd. ----------------------- 03-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: New Zealand
Primary SIC: Electric and
other services
combined
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Mar-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
18-Apr-2007 BBB+/NR BBB+/NR
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
NZD200 mil 8.36% nts due 05/15/2013 BBB+ 01-Aug-2008
NZD300 mil fltg rate credit-wrapped nts due
09/30/2021 BBB+ 06-Jun-2008
(bnd ins: Syncora Guarantee Inc. )
NZD50 mil 364 day facilities that may be
extended quarterly bank ln BBB+ 22-Mar-2007
NZD50 mil 364 day facilities that may be
extended quarterly bank ln BBB+ 22-Mar-2007
NZD50 mil 7.55% bnds due 10/07/2016 BBB+ 05-Oct-2009
NZD50 mil fltg rate bnds due 10/12/2016 BBB+ 09-Feb-2010
NZD70 mil 7.55% bnds due 10/12/2016 BBB+ 09-Feb-2010
NZD30 mil 8.21% bnds due 02/11/2020 BBB+ 09-Feb-2010
NEW ZEALAND CP prog auth amt NZD200 mil A-2 13-Feb-2012
(Gtd: Mighty River Power Ltd.)
Rationale
The 'BBB+' rating on Mighty River Power Ltd. (MRP) reflects our view of the benefit of its 100% ownership by the government of New Zealand. In the absence of government support, we view MRP's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) as 'bbb'. Underpinning the SACP is the company's position as a major integrated electricity generator/retailer in the New Zealand market and its portfolio flexibility. Geothermal plants now account for about one-third of MRP's supply, following the addition of 240 megawatts (MW) of geothermal plants over 2008-2010.
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.
PARIS, Feb 15 Natixis has been placed under formal investigation in France regarding statements the company released at the start of the global subprime crisis in 2007, the bank said on Wednesday.