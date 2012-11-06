BRIEF-Moody's cuts ArcelorMittal's ratings to Ba1: remains on negative outlook

Nov 06 ArcelorMittal, ArcelorMittal Finance & ArcelorMittal USA.

* Moody's today downgraded ArcelorMittal's senior unsecured note ratings to Ba1 (LGD3, 49%) from Baa3. The rating action includes the senior unsecured notes and Euro MTNs of ArcelorMittal and the senior unsecured notes of ArcelorMittal Finance and ArcelorMittal USA. The rating for the parent's subordinated perpetual capital security was lowered to Ba3 (LGD6, 97%) from Ba2 and its commercial paper rating was lowered to NP from P-3. A corporate family (CFR) and probability of default rating (PDR) of Ba1 was assigned to ArcelorMittal. The rating outlook remains negative for all three debt issuers.