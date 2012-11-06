BRIEF-Moody's cuts ArcelorMittal's ratings to Ba1: remains on negative outlook

Nov 06 ArcelorMittal, ArcelorMittal Finance & ArcelorMittal
USA.
* Moody's today downgraded ArcelorMittal's senior unsecured note ratings to Ba1 (LGD3, 49%)
from Baa3. The rating action includes the senior unsecured notes and Euro MTNs of ArcelorMittal
and the senior unsecured notes of ArcelorMittal Finance and ArcelorMittal USA. The rating for
the parent's subordinated perpetual capital security was lowered to Ba3 (LGD6, 97%) from Ba2 and
its commercial paper rating was lowered to NP from P-3. A corporate family (CFR) and probability
of default rating (PDR) of Ba1 was assigned to ArcelorMittal. The rating outlook remains
negative for all three debt issuers.