2011年 9月 23日

BRIEF-Moody's asgns Prime-1(sf) rtg of ABCP nts by Chesham

Sept 23 Chesham Finance Ltd and Chesham Finance LLC (Chesham)

* Moody's Confirms Prime-1 (sf) Rating of ABCP Notes issued by Chesham Finance Ltd and Chesham Finance LLC

