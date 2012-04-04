TEXT-Fitch expects increased EM-led M&A into mature chemical markets

Apr 04 - Fitch Ratings sees chemical assets in mature markets attracting increasing interest from emerging market (EM) producers, mirroring Western European producers' ongoing expansion drive into high growth markets.

"This could sound somewhat counterintuitive in the current macro-economic context," says Myriam Affri, Director in Fitch's Industrial team. "However, it reflects a gradual longer-term shift in the dynamics of the chemicals sector, with the emergence of EM-based global players."

Russia-based OJSC Eurochem Mineral and Chemical Compay's (Eurochem, 'BB'/Stable) EUR830m acquisition of BASF SE's ('A+'/Stable) fertilisers' assets on 02 April 2012 is one of an increasing number of transactions featuring EM buyers.

"Five years ago, M&A in mature markets was largely the remit of western-based industrial or financial buyers," says Ms Affri. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC, 'A+'/Stable), one of the rare EM companies with a strong enough financial profile to undertake a large deal, marked the exception in 2007 with its USD11.6bn acquisition of US-based GE Plastics.