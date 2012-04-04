TEXT-S&P raises all rtgs in Invesco Garda B.V. cash flow CLO deal

Apr 04 -
-- We have assessed the current performance of Invesco Garda B.V. by
applying our 2010 counterparty criteria and conducting credit and cash flow
analyses.
-- We have observed an increase in the credit enhancement available for
all of the rated notes.
-- We are therefore raising our ratings on the class A, B, C, D, E, and F
notes.
-- Invesco Garda B.V. is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes
loans primarily to speculative-grade corporate firms.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Invesco Garda B.V.'s
class A, B, C, D, E, and F notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance,
using data from the latest available trustee report dated Jan. 31, 2012, in
addition to our cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent
developments in the transaction and continue to apply our 2010 counterparty
criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Counterparty And Supporting
Obligations Update," published on Jan. 13, 2011).
Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available for all of the
rated notes has increased since we last took rating action on Jan. 14, 2010
(see "Transaction Update: Morgan Stanley Investment Management Garda B.V.").
In our opinion, this is due to an increase in the aggregate collateral balance
of the portfolio. The weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool
has also increased since our last review.
In addition, our analysis indicates that the weighted-average maturity of the
portfolio has decreased, and we have observed positive rating migration in the
portfolio. This has led to a reduction in our scenario default rates (SDRs)
for all rating categories.
We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the
break-even default rate for each rated class. In our analysis, we used the
reported portfolio balance that we considered to be performing, the current
weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we
considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress
scenarios, using alternative default patterns, levels, and timings for each
liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress
scenarios.
From our analysis, 9.7% of the performing assets are non-euro-denominated, and
this currency mismatch is hedged under specific asset-swap agreements. Our
cash flow analysis also considered scenarios where the currency swap
counterparty does not perform and where, as a result, the transaction is
exposed to changes in currency rates.
Our credit and cash flow analyses indicate that the credit enhancement
available to the class A notes is now at a level that is commensurate with a
higher rating than we previously assigned, even when we assume that the swap
counterparties do not perform. We have therefore raised to 'AA (sf)' from 'A+
(sf)' our rating on the class A notes.
The improvements we have seen in the transaction's performance since our last
rating action on Jan. 14, 2010, have also benefited the class B, C, D, E and F
notes, and we consider the credit enhancement levels available to these
classes are now commensurate with higher ratings than previously assigned. We
have therefore raised our ratings on these classes of notes. As the ratings on
the class B, C, D, E and F notes are not higher than the ratings on any of the
counterparties in the transaction, they are not affected by the application of
our 2010 counterparty criteria.
Invesco Garda B.V. is a managed cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO)
transaction that securitizes loans primarily to speculative-grade corporate
firms. The transaction closed in February 2007 and is managed by Invesco Asset
Management Ltd.
