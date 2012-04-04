TEXT-S&P rates VimpelCom unsecured debt 'BB', recovery rtg '3'

Apr 04 - & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB' issue rating to the $500 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2014 borrowed by VimpelCom Amsterdam B.V. (not rated). VimpelCom Amsterdam is a Dutch holding subsidiary of global telecommunications operator VimpelCom Ltd. (VimpelCom; BB/Negative/--). At the same time, we assigned our recovery rating of '3' to the RCF, reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a default.

We also assigned our 'BB' issue rating to the Russian ruble (RUB) 15 billion RCF due 2014 and RUB35 billion bonds issued by Vimpel-Communications (JSC) (BB/Negative/--), the Russian operating subsidiary of VimpelCom. At the same time, we assigned our recovery rating of '3' to these instruments, reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a default.

The issue and recovery ratings on Vimpel-Communications' RUB15 billion RCF and RUB35 billion bonds take into account the debt instruments' pari passu ranking with other debt borrowed by Vimpel-Communications. The ratings also take into account the company's largely unsecured debt structure and reflect our valuation of the company as a going concern in the event of a hypothetical payment default.