TEXT-S&P rates Brandywine's $100M 6.90% series E pref stock 'BB'

Apr 04 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB' rating to the $100 million 6.90% series E cumulative redeemable preferred stock issued by Brandywine Realty Trust Inc. The REIT indicated that it intends to use net proceeds from the offering for working capital, capital expenditures, or other general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions, real estate development activities, redemption of outstanding preferred shares, and repurchases or redemption of debt.

Standard & Poor's ratings on Radnor, Pa.-based Brandywine Realty Trust Inc. and its operating partnership, Brandywine Operating Partnership L.P. (together, Brandywine), acknowledge this mid-Atlantic REIT's "fair" business risk profile, which is supported by a core portfolio of well-occupied, institutional-quality office assets located primarily in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburban markets. Good property management and leasing competencies, which help the company outperform other property owners in most of its markets, also support Brandywine's business risk profile. However, same-store property performance has been weak over the past 18 months because of tenant move-outs and consolidations, as well as because of limited demand for office space due to weak economic conditions, particularly in Brandywine's New Jersey/Delaware markets.

Adequate liquidity and capital-raising activities over the past two years have bolstered Brandywine's "intermediate" financial risk profile, enabling the REIT to reduce leverage through bond tenders and open market purchases of debt, which it has financed predominantly with equity and asset sale proceeds. Brandywine's recently completed $1.2 billion of bank financing largely addresses 2012 and 2013 debt maturities and reduces the REIT's exposure to floating-rate debt. It also provides additional certainty regarding the company's fixed charges over the next few years.

Our outlook on Brandywine is stable. We expect the operating performance of Brandywine's core portfolio to gradually improve over the next year as the REIT continues to gain market share from smaller, less well-capitalized landlords in its core markets. However, improvement in key credit metrics is likely to be slow because we believe rental rates in Brandywine's core markets will remain under pressure. Furthermore, we assume acquisition activity will be very modest ($50 million to $75 million) over the next two years (funded primarily through assets sales and equity), as Brandywine continues to focus on leasing its existing portfolio and strengthening its balance sheet. Under this scenario, we assume debt service and fixed-charge coverage (FCC) measures slowly improve to about 2.3x and 2.2x, respectively, up from 2.1x and 2.0x at Dec. 31, 2011.

We believe Brandywine's current liquidity, boosted by the REIT's recent bank financing, its continuous equity program, and asset sale proceeds, is adequate to meet obligations over the next 12 to 18 months. However, we would lower our ratings if coverage measures deteriorate materially below current levels, perhaps due to more severe-than-expected tenant stress, and/or if the company were to embark on a largely debt-financed external growth strategy. Despite Brandywine's deleveraging activity, the company's debt service coverage measures remain somewhat weak, and operating headwinds currently limit the potential for an upgrade over the next 12 to 18 months. However, if improved fundamentals in Brandywine's core markets result in better-than-expected rent growth and occupancy, and if FCC were to approach the mid-2x area, we could raise the corporate credit rating to 'BBB'.