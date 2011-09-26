版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 26日 星期一 17:57 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts 3 series of repack notes of Max Capital Ltd

Sept 26 Max Capital Ltd

* Moody's downgrades 3 series of repack notes of Max Capital Ltd

