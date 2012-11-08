TEXT-Fitch affirms Henderson Horizon Global Property Equities Fund 'strong' fund quality rating

Nov 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Henderson Horizon Global Property Equities Fund's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors.

The active, bottom up investment approach is based on the selection of 65-75 global property equities. Local investment teams based in Europe, Asia-Pacific and a joint venture with Harrison Street Securities LLC in North America have autonomy in individual stock selection within the different regional allocations. The lead portfolio manager, Patrick Sumner, based in London, sets the regional allocation and is responsible for the fund's overall performance. The broad research framework is consistent globally, with regional investment processes tailored to local markets.

The fund has outperformed the Lipper category "Equity Sector Real Estate Global". Its strong track record is illustrated by a Lipper Leader score for consistency return of five (highest quintile) over five years as at end-September 2012.

Launched in January 2005, the fund is a UCITS compliant, sub-fund of a Luxembourg domiciled SICAV, with USD909m assets under management (AuM) as at 28 September 2012.

Henderson is a listed, global asset manager with GBP64.8bn AuM as of end-September 2012.

Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure.

For more information, please see www.fitchspotlight.com/FQR.

