版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 26日 星期一 18:50 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's:No rating impact from Swire Pacific's proposed property listing

Sept 26 Swire Pacific Ltd

*Moody's sees no rating impact from Swire Pacific's proposed property listing ()

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐