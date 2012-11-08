版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 8日 星期四 22:43 BJT

TEXT-S&P ratings - CI Financial Corp.

Nov 08 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- CI Financial Corp. ------------------------------------- 07-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Canada

State/Province: Ontario

Mult. CUSIP6: 125491

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Nov-2012 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

09-May-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--

02-Dec-2009 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

CAD200 mil 4.19% deb due 12/16/2014 BBB+ 14-Dec-2009

CAD250 mil 3.30% deb due 12/17/2012 BBB+ 14-Dec-2009

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐