TEXT-S&P ratings - CI Financial Corp.

Nov 08 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- CI Financial Corp. ------------------------------------- 07-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Canada
State/Province: Ontario
Mult. CUSIP6: 125491
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Nov-2012 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
09-May-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--
02-Dec-2009 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
CAD200 mil 4.19% deb due 12/16/2014 BBB+ 14-Dec-2009
CAD250 mil 3.30% deb due 12/17/2012 BBB+ 14-Dec-2009