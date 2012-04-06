TEXT-S&P summary: Kraft Foods Inc.

Apr 06 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Kraft Foods Inc. ------------------------------ 06-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: United States

State/Province: New York

Primary SIC: Food

preparations,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 50075A

Mult. CUSIP6: 50075C

Mult. CUSIP6: 50075N

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Feb-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

09-Nov-2007 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Northfield, Ill.-based Kraft Foods Inc. reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "strong" and financial risk profile as "significant" (as defined in our criteria). Key credit factors we considered in our business risk assessment include its existing position as one of the world's largest food and beverage companies, with a broad portfolio of brands and international diversification. The company's significant financial risk profile incorporates our belief that Kraft's financial policies, including its past acquisition activity and share repurchases, are aggressive. These have led to higher debt levels as well as key credit measures which we expect to be within or on the weaker end of the indicative ratio ranges for a significant financial risk profile. These ratios include leverage--as measured by total debt to EBITDA--in the 3x to 4x range, and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 20% to 30% (all amounts include our standard adjustments).

In August 2011, Kraft announced that its board of directors intends to separate the North American grocery business (about $18 billion in annual sales) in a tax-free spin-off to Kraft shareholders. Kraft expects to execute the transaction and launch the new companies before year-end 2012. The transaction is subject to certain conditions, including a favorable tax ruling from the IRS. The company has recently announced that it plans to change the corporate name of the remaining global snacks business to Mondelez International Inc. The North American grocery company will become Kraft Foods Group Inc., retaining the Kraft brand for its corporate identity and for many of its consumer products.