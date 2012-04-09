TEXT-Fitch expects to rate Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.'s CHF snr unsecrd nts BBB+(exp)

Apr 09 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.'s (BSB) upcoming issue of Swiss franc denominated (CHF) senior unsecured notes with a maturity of up to four years a rating of 'BBB+(exp)'.

The notes will be issued through BSB's Grand Cayman Branch; the amount of the notes will be for CHF150,000,000 and the interest rate will be set at 3.250%. Principal will mature on April 12, 2016, and interest payments will be made annually commencing on April 12, 2013. The notes are part of a USD10 billion Global Medium-Term Note Programme of which approximately USD4.1 billion is currently outstanding. The net proceeds will be used by BSB for general banking purposes. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The expected rating assigned to BSB's new issuance corresponds to the Fitch's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for the bank and ranks equal with other senior unsecured debt.

BSB's long-term local currency IDR of 'A-', Negative Outlook, and its long-term foreign currency IDR of 'BBB+' are above the IDRs of Brazil, while the foreign currency IDRs are constrained by the country ceiling. BSB's IDRs are driven by the support Fitch expects BSB would receive from its parent, Spain's Banco Santander (SAN; long-term IDR rated 'A'; Outlook Negative by Fitch) due to the strategic importance of this subsidiary within SAN's global operations.

SAN controls approximately 76% of BSB, the third largest private retail bank in Brazil. The bank has grown its local franchise and holds a solid position in retail and wholesale market niches, providing a broad and diversified asset base and revenue stream, backed by the deposit base and distribution capacity of one of Brazil's leading branch networks.