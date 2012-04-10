版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 10日 星期二 14:45 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's asgns rtg to Horizon1 ver.2 backed by residential mortgages insured by JHF

Apr 10 SBI Mortgage Co., Ltd and Japan Housing Finance Agency (JHF)

* Moody's assigns definitive rating to Horizon1 ver.2 backed by residential mortgages insured by JHF

