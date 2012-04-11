TEXT-S&P summary: ACE Insurance Co.

Apr 11 -

Summary analysis -- ACE Insurance Co. ----------------------------- 11-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan

Local currency AA-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Jul-2011 AA-/-- --/--

28-Jan-2009 A/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on ACE Insurance (ACE Japan) reflect the company's status as a core subsidiary within the ACE Ltd. Group of Companies (ACE Group). As a result of its core status, the ratings on ACE Japan are equalized with those on the operating companies (AA-/Stable/--) of the ACE Group, except its outlook which is constrained by the sovereign ratings on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+). The ratings also reflect ACE Japan's strong capitalization, conservative and high-quality investment portfolio, and reinsurance support from the group. These strengths are moderated by the insurer's niche but modest market position in the Japanese non-life insurance sector and its relatively high expense ratio.