TEXT-S&P summary: ACE Insurance Co.

BRIEF-Veracyte reports qtrly loss per share $0.14
* Veracyte announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 financial outlook
Apr 11 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- ACE Insurance Co. ----------------------------- 11-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan
Local currency AA-/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Jul-2011 AA-/-- --/--
28-Jan-2009 A/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on ACE Insurance (ACE Japan) reflect the company's status as a core subsidiary within the ACE Ltd. Group of Companies (ACE Group). As a result of its core status, the ratings on ACE Japan are equalized with those on the operating companies (AA-/Stable/--) of the ACE Group, except its outlook which is constrained by the sovereign ratings on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+). The ratings also reflect ACE Japan's strong capitalization, conservative and high-quality investment portfolio, and reinsurance support from the group. These strengths are moderated by the insurer's niche but modest market position in the Japanese non-life insurance sector and its relatively high expense ratio.
