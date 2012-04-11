TEXT-S&P ups French Investor Wendel to 'BB'; outlook stable

Apr 11 -

Overview

-- French operating holding company Wendel has completed the sale of electrical connections provider Deutsch Group SAS (Deutsch) to Switzerland-based electronics firm TE Connectivity Ltd.

-- Following this transaction, we estimate that Wendel's loan-to-value ratio was about 40% on April 10, 2012. In addition, Wendel intends to use a sizable portion of the proceeds raised from the disposal of Deutsch to reduce debt.

-- We are raising our long-term rating on Wendel to 'BB' from 'BB-' and affirming the 'B' short-term rating.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's loan-to-value ratio will remain below 45%, or exceed it for only very short periods of time.

Rating Action

On April 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit rating on France-based holding company Wendel to 'BB' from 'BB-'. At the same time, we affirmed the short-term credit rating at 'B'. The outlook is stable.

We also raised our issue ratings on Wendel's senior unsecured debt to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The recovery ratings are unchanged at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in case of a payment default.

Rationale

The positive rating action reflects management's continuous efforts to reduce debt since late 2009, and the more recent, significant drop in Standard & Poor's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for Wendel to below 45%, a level commensurate with a 'BB' rating. This follows the completion of the sale of electronic connections provider Deutsch Group SAS (Deutsch) to Swiss electronics firm TE Connectivity Ltd. (BBB/Positive/A-2).

On April 10, 2012, Wendel's LTV ratio stood at about 40%. On that date, assuming no cash reinvested in the assets portfolio, it would have taken a 10% decline in asset values for our 45% LTV guidance to be reached. Because part of the debt that Wendel used to finance the acquisition of a stake in construction and engineered materials manufacturer and distributor Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (Saint-Gobain; BBB/Stable/A-2) is subject to margin calls, we consolidate this debt (EUR1.4 billion) in our LTV calculation, although it is technically nonrecourse to Wendel.