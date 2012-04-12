TEXT-Fitch rates ZF Electronics TVS at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)/'stable

Apr 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned ZF Electronics TVS (India) Private Limited (ZFTVS) a National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect ZFTVS's nearly two decades of track record in switches and sensors manufacturing and technical and manufacturing support available from parent companies - ZF Electronics corporation, USA (ZFUSA) and TVS Srichakra Limited ('Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable), each holding a 50% stake. The ratings also reflect ZFTVS's low financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA: 0.51x in FY11 (financial year ending March); 1.31x in FY10) and strong interest coverage, which increased significantly to 26.8x in FY11 from 7.35x in FY10. The latter was due to improved margins (FY11: 19.6%, FY10: 12.8%) and lower debt (FY11: INR45.6m, FY10: INR40.3m).

ZFTVS's EBITDA margins have fluctuated between 7.1% and 19.6% in the past four years, mainly due to subdued revenue (FY11: INR438m, FY08: INR140m) and a high fixed-cost structure. Fitch notes that with export markets not recovering well enough, the company would have to increase revenue from the domestic market.

The ratings are constrained by the limited size of, and stiff competition in, the domestic switches and sensors market - these products find applications in consumer durables and automobiles. Furthermore, revenue contribution from ZFUSA reduced to 52% in 10MFY12 from 75% in FY11. As a result, ZFTVS reported low turnover and EBITDA margin of INR265.9m and 10% in 10MFY12 (un-audited), respectively.

Negative rating action may result from any deterioration in the company's net debt/EBITDA to above 2.0x and any weakening of ZFTVS's linkages with ZFUSA. Conversely, a significant increase in revenue and stabilisation of EBITDA margins at 15% on a sustained basis, while maintaining net debt/EBITDA at below 1.5x would be positive for the ratings.

ZFTVS manufactures precision snap action, rocker switches, sensors and reed relays at its facility in Madurai. The company was originally a JV between TVS Srichakra and Cherry Corporation (a major player in switches in the US) The latter was acquired by the ZF Group in 2008. ZFUSA is part of a major auto component multi-national - the ZF Group.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to ZFTVS's bank facilities as follows:

- INR50m fund-based working capital limits: assigned at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/Fitch A3(ind)'

- INR8m non-fund based working capital limits: assigned at 'Fitch A3(ind)'