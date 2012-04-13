TEXT-S&P summary: MetLife Alico Life Insurance KK

Apr 13 -
Summary analysis -- MetLife Alico Life Insurance KK --------------- 13-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan
Local currency A+/Positive/A-1
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Mar-2012 A+/A-1 --/--
Rationale
The ratings on MetLife Alico Life Insurance KK (MetLife Alico Japan) reflect
its critical role in MetLife Inc.'s (MET; A-/Negative/A-2) international
business strategy. They also reflect MetLife Alico Japan's strong stand-alone
credit profile, supported by a strong distribution network and its wide range
of product offerings; strong earnings from relatively low-risk products; and
adequate capitalization relative to the risks it assumes. On the other hand,
the slow recovery in Japan's economy is likely to mute MetLife Alico Japan's
sales growth and earnings potential.