TEXT-S&P summary: Colonial Pipeline Co.

Nov 13 -
Summary analysis -- Colonial Pipeline Co. ------------------------- 13-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: United States
State/Province: Georgia
Primary SIC: Refined petroleum
pipelines
Mult. CUSIP6: 195869
Mult. CUSIP6: 19587C
Mult. CUSIP6: 19587D
Mult. CUSIP6: 19587E
Mult. CUSIP6: 19587F
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Jul-2001 A/A-1 A/A-1
19-May-2000 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Colonial Pipeline Co. reflect
its "excellent" business risk profile and competitive position, and the highly
stable, fee-based cash flows coming from transporting refined petroleum
products. Only partially offsetting these risks are Colonial's "intermediate"
financial risk profile and the potential for an economic downturn or a severe
hurricane season that lowers demand for transporting gasoline and jet fuel
over Colonial's pipeline network.