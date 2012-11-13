TEXT-S&P summary: Colonial Pipeline Co.

Nov 13 -

Summary analysis -- Colonial Pipeline Co. ------------------------- 13-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: United States

State/Province: Georgia

Primary SIC: Refined petroleum

pipelines

Mult. CUSIP6: 195869

Mult. CUSIP6: 19587C

Mult. CUSIP6: 19587D

Mult. CUSIP6: 19587E

Mult. CUSIP6: 19587F

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jul-2001 A/A-1 A/A-1

19-May-2000 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Colonial Pipeline Co. reflect its "excellent" business risk profile and competitive position, and the highly stable, fee-based cash flows coming from transporting refined petroleum products. Only partially offsetting these risks are Colonial's "intermediate" financial risk profile and the potential for an economic downturn or a severe hurricane season that lowers demand for transporting gasoline and jet fuel over Colonial's pipeline network.