TEXT-Fitch afrms GE Capital Services India at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/stbl

Apr 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed GE Capital Services India's (GECSI) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)' with a Stable Outlook, and its National Short-Term rating at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. The agency has also affirmed GECSI's INR2bn secured non-convertible debenture programme at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'.

The affirmation continues to reflect Fitch's expectation of a high probability of timely support from GECSI's parent, GE Capital Corporation (GECC), in case of need. GECSI is fully-owned by GECC via an intermediate holding structure, shares the 'GE' brand name, and has strong managerial and operational linkages with the parent. Any significant changes in GECC's ownership of GECSI, and/or a weakening in the perceived level of support from the former may lead to a downgrade of GECSI's ratings.

GECSI's operations are well integrated within GECC's global policies, procedures, and business systems. GECC is closely involved in the review and approval of GECSI's credit policies and underwriting standards. Further, GECSI's functional heads have dual reporting i.e. to GECSI's CEO and to the respective functional heads located at GECC's Asia-Pacific head office in Tokyo.

GECSI's financial performance remains weak. The company reported a net loss of INR141m in FY11 (financial year ending March) due to high staff and operating expenses, and stagnation in business volumes. While GECSI has reported a net profit of INR43m for 9MFY12, this has been mainly from a write-back of provisions for loan losses and taxes; at the core operating performance (operating profit/loss) level, GECSI continued to report losses. Financial performance is likely to remain weak in the near term, and sustainable profitability depends on a revival in business volumes.

Capitalisation is comfortable. At end-9MFY12, tier 1 capital ratio was 36.7% (FY11: 38.4%) and Fitch core capital ratio was 38.4% (FY11: 39.0%). In FY11, GE Capital Financial Services (GECFS) was merged into GECSI, which augmented the latter's net worth by around 7% at FY11. GECFS was earlier a 100% ultimate subsidiary of GECC and engaged in leasing and equipment financing; the merger process had started in April 2009.

Asset quality has improved, but still remains weak on an absolute basis; GECSI's gross non-performing asset ratio declined to 3.3% at end-9MFY12 (FY11: 9.2%) due to the recovery of a few large accounts in the corporate accounts group portfolio, which have been upgraded to the performing category. Asset and liability tenors are well-matched, and liquidity is supported by cash and bank balances and liquid investments of INR1.8bn as at 31 December 2011.

GECSI is the main financing arm of GECC in India. It provides loans to corporates against the collateral of physical business assets.