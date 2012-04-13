TEXT-Fitch:Low rates, easy access fuel U.S. corporate issuance surge

Apr 13 - U.S. corporate bond issuance soared in the first quarter, driven not only by historically low borrowing costs, but also by strong investor demand for both investment-grade and high-yield securities. Fitch Ratings' preliminary tabulation of first-quarter bond market activity indicates that issuance by both financial institutions and industrials rose by 76% from fourth-quarter 2011 as global macro fears subsided somewhat and spreads tightened.

Total new issuance of bonds by U.S.-domiciled financial institutions and industrials (excluding Yankee bonds and convertibles) rose to $235.6 billion in the first quarter versus $133.8 billion in fourth-quarter 2011. Investment-grade issuers accounted for 68% of the total, while a resurgence of leveraged market demand pushed high yield's share of new issuance up to 32% ($75 billion).

This represented the largest quarterly volume total for new issuance since the second quarter of 2008, prior to the credit crisis. Demand was fueled by some modest improvement in U.S. economic indicators and substantial inflows into bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Refinancing activity continues to be the primary driver of corporate bond market activity in early 2012, with treasurers capitalizing on favorable interest rate dynamics to extend maturities and replace higher-cost debt with competitively priced new issues.

Among major corporate sectors, issuers in the energy, food/beverage/tobacco, healthcare, and utilities industries were in the market extensively during the first quarter. Energy company bond issuance, for example, spiked to $31.8 billion from $9.9 billion in the previous quarter. Debt capital requirements were driven by both refinancing needs and acquisition or recapitalization moves (e.g. Apache and ConocoPhillips ).

Healthcare and utilities, traditionally active in debt markets, each accounted for more than 11% of total nonfinancial corporate issuance in the quarter. High-profile leveraged sectors such as gaming also saw a healthy bounce in issuance as investors' appetite for high-yield bonds improved.

Banks issued a total of $73.3 billion in the last quarter, bouncing back from $28.0 billion in fourth-quarter 2011, when European contagion fears and concerns over the U.S. growth outlook gripped the capital markets. The injection of liquidity into the European banking system through the European Central Bank's long-term refinancing operation played a role in spurring the recovery in U.S. bank issuance. Similarly, new issuance by U.S. insurers rebounded to $7.3 billion in the first quarter, up from only $1.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2011.

For additional detail on recent issuance trends, see Fitch's upcoming report "U.S. Corporate Bond Market: First-Quarter 2012 Rating and Issuance Activity."