TEXT-S&P summary: GS Caltex Corp.

BRIEF-Vexim announces another major step towards SpineJack commercialization in US
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA
Nov 14 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- GS Caltex Corp. ------------------------------- 14-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Korea, Republic
Of
Primary SIC: Petroleum
refining
Mult. CUSIP6: 36294B
Mult. CUSIP6: 438113
Mult. CUSIP6: 50185E
Mult. CUSIP6: 50185F
Mult. CUSIP6: 50185J
Mult. CUSIP6: 529894
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Mar-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
20-Jun-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
Our ratings on Korea-based oil refining and marketing (R&M) company GS Caltex Corp. (BBB/Negative/A-2) reflect its stable position as the second-biggest R&M company in Korea and a structural improvement in its petroleum product mix due to investment over the past five years. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services also considers the likelihood of support from Chevron Corp. (AA/Stable/A-1+), a 50% owner of GS Caltex, a positive factor in our ratings on the company. We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for GS Caltex to be 'bbb-'. Constraints on the ratings are industry cycles in the company's main businesses, its vulnerability to fluctuations in oil and currency prices, and rising uncertainty about regulatory pressure in the domestic petroleum market. In addition, the current ratings incorporate limited tolerance of the company's overall financial risk profile given its weak capital structure and weak measures of cash flow protection for the current ratings.
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA
LONDON, Feb 21 Russian state oil firm Rosneft has become the first major oil firm to pre-finance crude exports from Iraq's Kurdistan, joining trading houses in the race for crude from the semi-autonomous region.
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd