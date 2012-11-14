TEXT-S&P summary: GS Caltex Corp.

Nov 14 -

Summary analysis -- GS Caltex Corp. ------------------------------- 14-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Korea, Republic

Primary SIC: Petroleum

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Mar-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

20-Jun-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Rationale

Our ratings on Korea-based oil refining and marketing (R&M) company GS Caltex Corp. (BBB/Negative/A-2) reflect its stable position as the second-biggest R&M company in Korea and a structural improvement in its petroleum product mix due to investment over the past five years. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services also considers the likelihood of support from Chevron Corp. (AA/Stable/A-1+), a 50% owner of GS Caltex, a positive factor in our ratings on the company. We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for GS Caltex to be 'bbb-'. Constraints on the ratings are industry cycles in the company's main businesses, its vulnerability to fluctuations in oil and currency prices, and rising uncertainty about regulatory pressure in the domestic petroleum market. In addition, the current ratings incorporate limited tolerance of the company's overall financial risk profile given its weak capital structure and weak measures of cash flow protection for the current ratings.