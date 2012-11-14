TEXT-S&P takes rtg actions in CDO deal European enhanced loan fund

Nov 14 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed European Enhanced Loan Fund's performance using data from the trustee report and our cash flow analysis.

-- We have also applied our 2012 counterparty criteria and our 2009 cash flow CDO criteria.

-- Following our review, we have raised our rating on the class C notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, A-3A, A-3B, B-1, B-2, D-1, D-2, D-3, and D-4 notes, and lowered our ratings on the class E-1, E-2, and E-3 notes.

-- European Enhanced Loan Fund is a cash flow CDO transaction, backed primarily by leveraged loans to speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit rating on European Enhanced Loan Fund S.A.'s class C notes to 'A- (sf)' from 'BBB+ (sf)'. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, A-3A, A-3B, B-1, B-2, D-1, D-2, D-3, and D-4 notes, and lowered to 'B+ (sf)' from 'BB (sf)' our ratings on the class E-1, E-2, and E-3 notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance since our previous review on Nov. 11, 2011 (see "Ratings Raised In European Enhanced Loan Fund Due To Improved Performance; Rating On Class A-3A Notes Affirmed," published on Nov. 11, 2011).