TEXT-S&P:Class D of UDMAC-J1 CMBS upgraded

-- UDMAC-J1 is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by UBS Securities Japan Ltd.

-- Credit support for the class D trust certificates has increased, as one remaining underlying loan was partially repaid, which in turn, redeemed classes B and C trust certificates.

-- We have raised the rating on Class D trust certificates to 'BB (sf)' and affirmed the ratings on classes E to G. We also withdrew the rating on class X.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its rating on class D and affirmed its ratings on classes E through G under the UDMAC-J1 Trust Certificates commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction (see list below). At the same time Standard & Poor's withdrew its rating on the class X trust certificates. The class A trust certificates were fully redeemed on the trust distribution date in September 2010, and the classes B and C trust certificates were fully redeemed in September 2011.

Of the seven loans that originally backed the trust certificates, six loans (the six loans originally represented about 39.5% of the total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates), which have defaulted, have already been fully recovered. The remaining loan, which accounted for 60.5% of the total initial issuance amount and had already had its maturity date extended multiple times, was partially redeemed in August 2011. The proceeds from the partial redemption were applied to principal repayment of classes B and C in sequential order. As such, classes B and C were fully redeemed on the trust distribution date in September 2011. Sales efforts are now being made for the remaining underlying property that backs the loan.

The upgrade of class D reflects our opinion that credit support for class D has increased as a result of full redemption of classes B and C. Standard & Poor's incorporated in the upgrade the nature of the loan as a secured loan that was extended to a Japanese real estate investment trust as well as a possible stress on the recovery prospects given the short residual period of a year and nine months until the legal maturity date.

Standard & Poor's revised its criteria on interest-only securities as of April 15, 2010, and the withdrawal of the class X trust certificates is based on this criteria (see "Methodology for Rating Interest-Only Securities" published April 15, 2010).

UDMAC-J1 Trust Certificates is a multiborrower CMBS transaction. The trust certificates were originally secured by nonrecourse loans extended to seven obligors (effectively seven loans). The nonrecourse loans were initially backed by 40 real estate properties. The transaction was arranged by UBS Securities Japan Ltd., and Premier Asset Management Co. acts as the servicer for this transaction.

The ratings address the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in June 2013 for the class D to G certificates.

RATING RAISED

UDMAC-J1 Trust Certificates

JPY42.34 billion trust certificates due June 2013

Class To From Initial issue amount

D BB (sf) B+ (sf) JPY4.5 bil.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Class Rating Initial issue amount

E CCC (sf) JPY1.5 bil.

F CCC (sf) JPY1.4 bil.

G CCC (sf) JPY0.34 bil.

RATING WITHDRAWN

X AAA (sf) JPY42.34 bil.*

*Initial notional principal

The issue date was Sept. 28, 2007.