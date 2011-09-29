TEXT-S&P:Class D of UDMAC-J1 CMBS upgraded

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its rating on class D and affirmed its
ratings on classes E through G under the UDMAC-J1 Trust Certificates commercial mortgage-backed
securities (CMBS) transaction (see list below). At the same time Standard & Poor's withdrew its
rating on the class X trust certificates. The class A trust certificates were fully redeemed on
the trust distribution date in September 2010, and the classes B and C trust certificates were
fully redeemed in September 2011.
Of the seven loans that originally backed the trust certificates, six loans
(the six loans originally represented about 39.5% of the total initial
issuance amount of the trust certificates), which have defaulted, have already
been fully recovered. The remaining loan, which accounted for 60.5% of the
total initial issuance amount and had already had its maturity date extended
multiple times, was partially redeemed in August 2011. The proceeds from the
partial redemption were applied to principal repayment of classes B and C in
sequential order. As such, classes B and C were fully redeemed on the trust
distribution date in September 2011. Sales efforts are now being made for the
remaining underlying property that backs the loan.
The upgrade of class D reflects our opinion that credit support for class D
has increased as a result of full redemption of classes B and C. Standard &
Poor's incorporated in the upgrade the nature of the loan as a secured loan
that was extended to a Japanese real estate investment trust as well as a
possible stress on the recovery prospects given the short residual period of a
year and nine months until the legal maturity date.
Standard & Poor's revised its criteria on interest-only securities as of April
15, 2010, and the withdrawal of the class X trust certificates is based on
this criteria (see "Methodology for Rating Interest-Only Securities" published
April 15, 2010).
UDMAC-J1 Trust Certificates is a multiborrower CMBS transaction. The trust
certificates were originally secured by nonrecourse loans extended to seven
obligors (effectively seven loans). The nonrecourse loans were initially
backed by 40 real estate properties. The transaction was arranged by UBS
Securities Japan Ltd., and Premier Asset Management Co. acts as the servicer
for this transaction.
The ratings address the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of
principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in June 2013 for the
class D to G certificates.
RATING RAISED
UDMAC-J1 Trust Certificates
JPY42.34 billion trust certificates due June 2013
Class To From Initial issue amount
D BB (sf) B+ (sf) JPY4.5 bil.
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Class Rating Initial issue amount
E CCC (sf) JPY1.5 bil.
F CCC (sf) JPY1.4 bil.
G CCC (sf) JPY0.34 bil.
RATING WITHDRAWN
X AAA (sf) JPY42.34 bil.*
*Initial notional principal
The issue date was Sept. 28, 2007.